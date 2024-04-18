5T Chairman Urge People For Suggestions To Incorporation In BJD Election Manifesto

Bhubaneswar: 5T and Nabin Odisha Chairman VK Pandian on Thursday urged the electorate in Odisha to send in their suggestions they wish to be incorporated in the poll manifesto of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) to the party.

Sharing a video on X (formerly Twitter), Pandian said, “Preparations are underway for the BJD election manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly polls. If you have any suggestions to be included in the BJD’s upcoming election manifesto, you can send them to the Chief Minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik. All the suggestions received by us will be taken up seriously.”

He added, “This government is the people’s government and all the people’s desires will be fulfilled.”

The suggestions can be mailed to bjdmanifesto2024@gmail.com.