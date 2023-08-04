57 Railway Stations In Odisha To Be Redeveloped Under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme

Bhubaneswar: As many as 57 stations in Odisha under East Coast Railway division have been identified for redevelopment under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, Railways said.

These stations are–

Angul, Badampahar, Balangir, Balasore, Balugaon, Barbil, Bargarh Road, Baripada, Barpali, Belpahar, Betonati, Bhadrak, Bhawanipatna, Bhubaneswar, Bimlagarh, Brahmapur, Brajarajnagar, Chhatrapur, Cuttack, Damanjodi, Dhenkanal, Gunupur, Harisankar Road, Hirakud, Jajpur-Keonjhar road, Jaleswar, Jaroli, Jeypore, Jharsuguda, Jharsuguda Road, Kantabanji, Kendujhargarh, Kesinga, Khariar Road, Khurda road, Koraput, Lingaraj Temple Road, Mancheswar, Meramandali, Muniguda, New Bhubaneswar, Panposh, Paradeep, Paralakhemundi, Puri, Raghunathpur, Rairakhol, Rairangapur, Rajagangpur, Rayagada, Rourkela, Sakhigopal, Sambalpur, Sambalpur city, Talcher, Talcher Road, Titilagarh Jn.

In the first phase, works for some Major Stations have already been started. Now, 25 Railway Stations in ECoR as well as in Odisha have been selected for the redevelopment in Amrit Bharat Scheme.

These stations include–

Sakhigopal-34.8 Cr, Mancheswar-26.9 Cr, Dhenkanal-26.1 Cr, Chhatrapur-25.6Cr, Angul-25.4 Cr, Meramandali-22.0 CR, Balugaon-21.4 CR, Lingaraj Temple Road-19.5CR, Talcher Road-18.9 Cr, Khurda Road-18.0 Cr, Kantabanji-26.3 CR, Bargarh Road-21.9Cr, Hirakud-20.8 Cr, Rairakhol-20.8 Cr, Barpali-19.9 Cr, Muniguda-19.0 Cr, Balangir-18.4Cr, Harisankar Road-16.6 CR, Bhawanipatna-15.9 Cr, Khariar Road-13.7 Cr, Damanjodi-13.9Cr under ECoR and Barbil-16.0Cr, Rajgangpur-30.0Cr, Baripada-17.0Cr and Jaleswar-23.0Cr under South Eastern Railway jurisdiction in Odisha = (Total-531.8 Cr for Odisha portion); Palasa-23.9 Cr, Vizianagaram-35.8 Cr, Duvvada-26.3 Cr = 86.0 Cr in Andhra Pradesh under ECoR and Mahasamund-15.9 Cr in Chhattisgarh under ECoR = (Total-547.7 Cr for ECoR portion).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of 508 Stations under Amrit Bharat Scheme, through video conferencing from New Delhi in the first phase.

The 25 Stations from Odisha are included in it.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is giving priority for the Development of Railway infrastructure of the region along with various project works going on in Odisha and also is monitoring the developmental works regularly, East Coast Railway stated.

547.7 Crores will be spent for redevelopment of above 25 Stations under ECoR.

The Amrit Bharat Station Scheme has been launched for development of Railway Stations on Indian Railways. Presently, the scheme envisages to take-up 1309 Stations for upgradation / modernisation over Indian Railway.

The scheme also envisages improvement of building, integrating the station with both sides of the city, multimodal integration, amenities for Divyangjans, sustainable and environment friendly solutions, provision of ballast less tracks, ‘Roof Plazas’ as per necessity, phasing & feasibility and creation of city centres at the station in the long term.