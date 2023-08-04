BTS’ Jungkook performs at Suga’s D-Day final concert, Yoongi’s parents attend show

Seoul: BTS member Suga held his final D-Day concert in Seoul and had a sweet surprise by Jungkook who joined him on stage. Many have speculated about Jungkook’s special appearance after his track Seven was played during the soundcheck of the concert. Not only Jungkook but Suga’s parents also attended the concert

Making all the BTS ARMYs wishes come true, the Golden Maknae indeed appeared on stage at the concert, joining his hyung to perform a song together.

OMG JUNGKOOK PERFORMED TO SEVEN ON YOONGI SHOW?-!!!!!!! IM SHOCKEDDMD WTF JUNGKOOK JEON JUNGKOOK

Suga and Jungkook performed the song ‘Burn It’ together. Post their energetic joint performance, Yoongi went backstage, while Jungkook was joined by a bunch of backup dancers as he performed his latest hit, Seven. The song is Jungkook’s debut solo single and has taken his global fandom by storm ever since its release.

JUNGKOOK REHEARSING SEVEN 😭😭😭 TWICE. HIS VOICE OH GOD SO GOOD#AgustD_DDAY_theFinal pic.twitter.com/C2tCJOeSFh — aida is seeing yoongi again at KSPO DOME 🇰🇷 (@jiahobie) August 3, 2023

“I’m here at Suga hyung’s encore stage to congratulate him. Our ARMYs are such great singers! Thank you so much for coming to support Suga hyung (brother in Korean). I can’t take away any of your time, but it is sad to leave after just one song, so I will do one more before I leave,” Jungkook told the crowd before performing Seven.

Suga also grew emotional while performing his track AMYGDALA, which holds a special place in his heart. Upon seeing his parents from the audience, Yoongi looked slightly teary-eyed. The song talks about dealing with painful or traumatic memories.