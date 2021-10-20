52nd Edition Of IFFI To Showcase Over 300 Films From Across The World

New Delhi: The 52nd edition of the International Film Festival of India, IFFI will be held in Goa from November 20–28, 2021.

Considering the present COVID-19 situation, the 52nd IFFI will be held in a hybrid format.

IFFI showcases a collage of the best of contemporary and classic films from around the globe and welcomes an array of world renowned filmmakers, actors, technicians, critics, academicians and film enthusiasts to celebrate Cinema and the Art of Filmmaking through its Screenings, Presentations, Master Classes, Panel Discussions, Co-production, Seminars, etc.

Media delegates who wish to attend the 52nd edition of IFFI in person may now register online, at this link: https://my.iffigoa.org/extranet/media/ . Media accreditation shall be granted as per the applicable PIB guidelines mentioned at the link.

Applicants should be above 21 years of age as on 1st January, 2021 and should have professional experience of covering major International Film Festivals such as IFFI for a minimum of three years.

In public interest, it is recommended that the applicant is vaccinated against COVID-19; applicants who have received one or both doses of vaccination may upload their vaccination certificate on the delegate registration portal.

Registrations close by midnight of November 14, 2021.

Opportunities for online participation

Like the 51st edition of IFFI held in January this year, the 52nd version will also provide opportunities to attend festival-related activities virtually.

A number of film screenings will be online. All IFFI press conferences held by PIB will be live-streamed on PIB’s YouTube Channel youtube.com/pibindia and there will be provision for journalists to ask questions online.

Opportunities for online participation

Like the 51st edition of IFFI held in January this year, the 52nd version will also provide opportunities to attend festival-related activities virtually. A number of film screenings will be online. All IFFI press conferences held by PIB will be live-streamed on PIB’s YouTube Channel youtube.com/pibindia and there will be provision for journalists to ask questions online.

Registrations for the virtual platform will be announced shortly.

About IFFI

The International Film Festival of India (IFFI), founded in 1952, is one of the most significant film festivals in Asia. Held annually, currently in the state of Goa, the festival aims at providing a common platform for the cinemas of the world to project the excellence of the film art; contributing to the understanding and appreciation of film cultures of different nations in the context of their social and cultural ethos; and promoting friendship and cooperation among people of the world. The festival is conducted jointly by the Directorate of Film Festivals (under Ministry of Information and Broadcasting) and the state Government of Goa.

All relevant updates of 52nd IFFI can be accessed on the festival website www.iffigoa.org, on PIB website (pib.gov.in), social media handles of IFFI on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and also on social media handles of PIB Goa.