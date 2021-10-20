Indian Air Force Wins Inter-Services Football Championship

New Delhi: The 72nd Inter-services Football Championship was held at Maharaja Stadium, Kochi between 15 – 20 Oct 21.

Indian Navy, Army Red, Army Green, and Indian Air Force teams participated in the four-day-long championship conducted by Signal School under the aegis of the Southern Naval Command at Naval Base, Kochi.

The finals were played between Army Red and Air Force. Rear Admiral Antony George, Chief of Staff, Southern Naval Command was the Chief Guest for the finals and Closing Ceremony on 20th Oct 21. The championship was won by Indian Air Force.

The Chief Guest presented the Services Football Trophy for the Year 2021-22 to the Indian Air Force and gave away the medals to the team members of the winners and runners-up.

The aim of this Championship is to select the Services Football Team for the Senior National Football Championship 2021-22.