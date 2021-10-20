Aryan Khan Approaches Bombay High Court Seeking Bail In Cruise Drugs Seizure Case

Mumbai: Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh, on Wednesday approached Bombay High Court to seek bail in cruise drugs seizure case.

According to reports, Aryan’s counsel has filed a fresh petition in the Bombay High Court today after the second bail petition was also rejected in the in Mumbai’s Special NDPS Court today .

It may be mentioned here that the lowere court rejected the bail application of Aryan Khan and two others- Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha–in the cruise ship drug bust case.

The 23-year-old son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was held by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 3 from the cruise ship off the Mumbai coast. A total of 18 persons have been arrested so far in the case.