5 Indian Students Killed In Road Accident Near Canada’s Toronto

Toronto: Five Indian students died in a road accident in Canada near Toronto on Saturday morning. The accident occurred near Belleville and Trenton on Highway 401.

The accident occured on the highway between Aikins Road and Saint Hilaire Road early Saturday morning when a tractor-trailer and passenger van collided with each other.

The Indian students were inside the van and five of them died on the scene of the accident while there were also two others with them who were brought to the hospital with serious injuries. The students were identified as – Jaspinder Singh, 21, Karanpal Singh, 22, Mohit Chouhan, 23, Pawan Kumar, 23, and Harpreet Singh, 24. The local police officials said the deceased were enrolled in schools in Montreal and Greater Toronto Area.