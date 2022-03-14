R&B Division Asst Executive Engineer under Vigilance scanner

Bhubaneswar: Assistant Executive Engineer of R&B Division No-IV, Bhubaneswar came under vigilance scanner following the allegation of accumulation of disproportionate assets.

The Assistant Executive Engineer has been identified as Ajaya Kumar Mishra.

Simultaneous searches are being conducted by Odisha Vigilance led by five Deputy superintendents of police (DSPs), 11 Inspectors, and other staff.

Based on a piece of reliable information, the vigilance sleuths have conducted raids at six places in Bhubaneswar, Dhenkanal, and Angul districts on the strength of search warrants issued by Special Judge, Vigilance, Dhenkanal.

1) Residential rented house located at Block no-B/202, Sai Garden Apartment, Shree Vihar, Patia, Bhubaneswar

2) Triple-storeyed building over plot no-130/99, Mouza-Alasua, Tarini Nagar, Dhenkanal.

3) Single-storeyed building over plot no-126/200 & 130/99, Mouza-Alasua, Tarini Nagar, Dhenkanal.

4) Triple-storeyed building located over plot no-343/4605, Mouza-Raghunathpur, Nandankanan, Bhubaneswar.

5) Paternal house located at Kakudi, PO-Kankili, PS-Talcher, Angul.

6) Office room of Mishra located in the office of EE,