4 Soldiers Killed In Encounter With Terrorists In J&K

Srinagar: Four soldiers were killed in action and three were injured during a gunfight with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district today, the army said.

The encounter started after terrorists fired at two army vehicles passing through Dera Ki Gali in Rajouri’s Poonch region, at 3.45 pm yesterday.

The army, however, had been conducting an operation in and around Dera Ki Gali, also known as DKG area, since Wednesday night.

“Based on hard intelligence, a joint operation was launched in the general area of DKG last night. Contact has been established this evening, and an encounter is in progress,” a defence spokesperson said.