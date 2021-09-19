4.4 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Arunachal Pradesh

Itanagar: A magnitude 4.4 earthquake struck Arunachal Pradesh on Sunday afternoon, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

According to details by NCS, the quake hit Changlang at 15:06 IST today.

Other towns or cities near the epicenter where the quake might have been felt as very weak shaking include Hayuliang (pop. 1,800) located 44 km from the epicenter, Pāsighāt (pop. 25,600) 76 km away, Sookerating (pop. 21,700) 84 km away, Digboi (pop. 20,700) 97 km away, Mākum (pop. 16,200) 99 km away, and Tinsukia (pop. 89,400) 103 km away.

Based on the preliminary seismic data, the quake should not have caused any significant damage, but was probably felt by many people as light vibration in the area of the epicenter.