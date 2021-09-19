BJP Questions Congress Silence On Punjab Political Turmoil

New Delhi: Amid Punjab political turmoil, Bharatiya Janata Patry (BJP) has raised questions on the Congress party’s silence over the issue.

Senior BJP leader Prakash Javadekar has intensified his query by saying why Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi are silent after Captain Amarinder Singh made serious allegations against Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Prakash Javadekar said, “Captain Amarinder Singh has leveled very serious allegations against Navjot Singh Sidhu. He has called him anti-national. Navjot Singh Sidhu had visited Pakistan and greeted (Pakistan Army Chief) Bajwa after Pakistan had attacked us. The country knew this, but yesterday Amarinder Singh Sidhu has highlighted this.”

He said, “Our (BJP) question to Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi is why are they silent? This is a huge allegation. This is why we demand Congress should speak out and clear their stand.”

“Will Congress take stock of these allegations and initiate an inquiry on Navjot Singh Sidhu?” he asked.

Hours after resigning from the post of the Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said, “Will oppose if Navjot Singh Sidhu is the Congress party’s chief ministerial candidate.”

“I will never allow that man [Sidhu] to come. He is an anti-national element. I will not allow him. He is too mixed up with Pakistan,” Captain Amarinder Singh said.