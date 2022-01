32 New Omicron Cases Detected In Odisha, Variant Tally Rises to 202

Bhubaneswar: At least 32 new cases of Omicron have been detected in Odisha. This was informed by the Institute of Life Sciences (ILS), Bhubaneswar on Saturday.

With these new cases, the total number of infected in the state reached 202.

On December 21, Odisha had first reported two cases of Omicron. On January 10, Odisha again reported 28 new Omicron cases.