Koraput: The Padua police on Saturday seized a huge cache of ganja near Khuda village road in Koraput district.

Acting on a tip-off, police conducted a raid and seized around 9.18 quintals of ganja packed in 37 sacks. However, ganja smugglers manage to escape from the spot.

Following this, a case has been registered and further investigation is underway to trace the absconding smugglers.