3 govt functionaries convicted in a day for bribery

Bhubaneswar: At least three government officialswere convicted on the charges demanding and receiving bribe.

Jugal Kishore Parida, Ex-Head Clerk (Retired) of the office DGM, Electrical, EHT Division, Berhampur, Dist-Ganjam, who was charge sheeted by Odisha Vigilance in Berhampur Vigilance PS Case No.6 dt.21.02.2018 U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d)/7 PC Act, 1988 for demanding and accepting bribe Rs.8,000 from the complainant to process the EPF paper of his father who had retired as Lineman from OSEB in the year 2004, was convicted by Hon’ble Special Judge, Vigilance, Berhampur and sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 1 year and to pay a fine of Rs.5,000 and in default of payment of fine, to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 1 month more for the offence for the offence U/s 7 of the PC Act, 1988. The Hon’ble Court further sentenced him to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period 2 years and to pay a fine of Rs.10, 000 and in default of payment of fine, to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 3 months more for the offence U/s 13(1)(d) of P.C. Act, 1988. Both the sentences are to run concurrently.

Odisha Vigilance will now move the competent authority for stoppage of pension of Sri Jugal Kishore Parida, Ex-Head Clerk (Retired) following his conviction.

Benudhar Nayak, Ex-DSP of Vigilance of Berhampur Division under Koraput Division had investigated the case and Surendra Panda, Spl. P.P, P.K. Dora, Addl. Spl. PP and Smt. Diptimayee Behera, Asst. PP, Vigilance, Berhampur jointly conducted the case on behalf of the prosecution.

On 28.08.2023, Drupada Sahasia, Ex-Head Clerk (Retired) under Kutra Block of Sundargarh district who was charge sheeted by Odisha Vigilance vide Spl. Judge Vigilance, Sundargarh TR No.141/2016 U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d)/ 7 PC Act, 1988 for demanding and accepting bribe from the complainant for processing the file for grant of leave for the period of 7 months in the year 2010, was convicted by Hon’ble Special Judge, Vigilance, Sundargarh and sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 2 years and to pay a fine of Rs.3,000 and in default of payment of fine, to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 3 months more for the offence U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d) of PC Act, 1988. The Hon’ble Court further sentenced her to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period 1 year and to pay a fine of Rs.2,000 and in default of payment of fine, to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 1 month for the offence U/s 7 of PC Act, 1988. Both the sentences are to run concurrently.

Odisha Vigilance will now move the competent authority for stoppage of pension of Sri Drupada Sahasia, Ex-Head Clerk (Retired) following his conviction.

Samuel Pradhan, Ex-DSP, Vigilance, Rourkela Division had investigated the case and Shyam Sundar Mishra, Spl. P.P, Vigilance, Sundargarh conducted the case on behalf of the prosecution.

Saroj Kumar Das, Ex-Junior Manager, Boinda Section under SDO, Enzen, Boinda, Dist-Angul (dismissed from service), who was charge sheeted by Odisha Vigilance in Cuttack Vigilance, PS Case No.17 dt.02.04.2017 U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d)/7 PC Act, 1988 for demanding and accepting bribe from the complainant to correct and regularize the arrear electric bill, was convicted by Hon’ble Special Judge, Vigilance, Angul and sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 3 years and to pay a fine of Rs.5,000 and in default of payment of fine, to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 2 months more for the offence U/s 13(1)(d) of P.C. Act.1988.

S.K. Mishra, Ex-Inspector, Vigilance, Cuttack Division, A/p-DSP, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar Division had investigated the case and Sri Dillip Kumar Mohanty, Spl. P.P, Vigilance, Angul conducted the case on behalf of the prosecution.