WhatsApp beta unveils avatar reactions in status replies

New Delhi: WhatsApp, a social media chat app owned by Meta, has started adding new features this year. One recent addition allows users to send high-quality photos and videos to other WhatsApp users. The app has now introduced emoji reactions for messages and status updates on Android devices.

In the latest beta update, they are improving this feature further by adding support for avatars in reactions.

According to a report from WABetaInfo, the WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.23.18.9 now lets beta testers send their avatars as emoji reactions.However, users need to set up their avatars on WhatsApp before being able to use them as reactions to others’ statuses.At the moment, users have up to eight avatar reaction options. This is similar to how emoji reactions started with a limited number of choices and later allowed users to pick their preferred emoji for reactions.

Avatar reactions are currently in the beta testing phase and are only available to select beta testers.They are expected to become more widely available in the coming days. Based on the screenshots shared by WABetaInfo, users can switch to avatar reactions by tapping the option next to the existing emoji reactions.

Then, they can tap on the avatar to react, similar to how emoji reactions work.