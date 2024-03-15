21 Organisations Meet 5T Chairman, Express Gratitude for Fulfillment of Proposals

Bhubaneswar: As many as 21 organisations belonging to People from New NACs, Elected Representatives of Three Municipal Corporations, Paudi Bhuyan Community and Biju Shramik Sammukhya today met 5T & Nabin Odisha Chairman Kartik Pandian at Naveen Niwas and expressed gratitude for the fulfilment of their various proposals.

It may be mentioned here that under the vision of the Chief Minister, the 5T Chairman Pandian has been carrying forward transformative governance in the state. To encourage people to accelerate the transformative drive of the state and to work with commitment for a new and empowered Odisha, the demands and proposals of many organisations have been fulfilled.

Expressing gratitude to the Chief Minister and 5T Chairman, people from various new NACs expressed confidence that the decision will help improve infrastructure development in their respective areas.

The elected representatives of three Municipal Corporations and Members of the Odisha Municipal Council Federation said that they are encouraged by the transformational initiative and would work dedicatedly to achieve the greater goal of the state.

The Biju Shramik Sammukhya expressed thanks for the enhancement of minimum wages.

The Paudi Bhuyan Community of Deogarh district also met the 5T Chairman. It may be mentioned here that the Government of Odisha has awarded habitat rights to 32 villages to Paudi Bhuyan Community in the Deogarh district under the Forest Rights Act. They were led by ST & SC Development Department Secretary Smt. Roopa Roshan Sahu.

The 5T Chairman, thanking the organisation members, said that the Chief Minister has taken up a transformational initiative to make Odisha a model of governance in every sector. It is his vision to bring development in all regions and work for the welfare of all communities, he said. Our only goal is to realize CM’s vision of a new and empowered Odisha. All should make a collective effort with dedication to see the vision of a new and empowered Odisha realised.

Groups that met the 5T Chairman are:-