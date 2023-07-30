Jharkhand Man Beaten To Death In Odisha For Misbehaving With Disabled Minor Girl

Raikia: A man was allegedly beaten to death at Sikabadi village of Raikia police station in Kandhamal district on Saturday evening for misbehaving a disabled minor girl.

According to Raikia police, the deceased man has been identified as Neeru Paul Mehto (40) of Chirpali village in Jharkhand. He was working as a concrete mixer machine operator in a construction company engaged in road construction. Their camp was at Sikabadi.

Taking advantage of the fact that the disabled minor girl was alone at home, the man allegedly outraged her modesty.

After the minor girl’s father knew about the incident, he and his brother called the man from the camp at 9 o’clock on Saturday night and beat him up mercilessly. The seriously injured man died on the spot.

Following this, Rohit Gouda, an employee of the concerned developer firm, has filed a written complaint at the Raikia police station.

On Sunday morning, the Raikia police arrived at the scene, seized the body and sent it for post-mortem. In this regard, a case (81/23) has been filed at Raikia police station.

On the other hand, the minor girl’s father and uncle involved in this incident have been detained by Raikia police for interrogation.