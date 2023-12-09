Youth held for brutal assault on security guard in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Police on Saturday arrested a man for brutally assaulting a security guard of a showroom on Puri bypass road on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar.

The accused has been identified as Rahul Kumar Sahoo. A sword has been seized from him, the police said.

According to reports, on October 17, around midnight, three miscreants came to the security guard named Gouranga Das and assaulted him brutally while he was on duty in the Alti Green showroom at NH 316 Puri bypass road.

At first, they requested him for some water and then asked for his mobile phone. But when he refused, the miscreants attacked him with a sword. As a result, he sustained injuries in his palm, hand, back, and head. He was immediately admitted to the hospital for treatment.

Based on a reliable source, the police today caught one of the accused from Badagada canal road. The accused will be forwarded to the court today, the police said.

During interrogation, the police came to know that the accused had been involved in several cases in Badagada, Mancheswar and Saheednagar police stations. So, he will be booked under CrPC 110. The other two will be arrested soon, the police added.