Bolangir: Police nab ganja smuggler, another flees

Bolangir: Police on Saturday seized about 10 kg of ganja and apprehended one person in this connection. The accused has been identified as Durbash Saraf of Kuhabaunsa village under Patnagarh police station in the district.

Based on intelligence input, the team of cops conducted a raid on Tusura-Kapsila road under Tusura police station and arrested the accused while another person involved in this case fled from the spot.

According to the reports, the two smugglers were passing through the road with the contraband in two bikes while the police were patrolling in the area. The police were able to catch one of them while the other one ran away from that place. The two bikes have been seized.

The accused have been forwarded to the court. The absconding one will be held soon, police said.