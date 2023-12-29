Young entrepreneur Neha Singh launches Freizeit Media Pvt. Ltd. OTT platform

Neha Singh, a dynamic young entrepreneur, has officially launched Freizeit Media Pvt. Ltd., an India-based OTT platform and media production company headquartered in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The company’s primary objective is to champion regional languages by showcasing movies, short films, web series, and in-house produced content. Freizeit Media Pvt. Ltd. also specializes in ad films, photo shoots, and various campaigns, contributing significantly to the diverse landscape of the Indian entertainment industry.

Duly registered with Startup India DIPP (Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion), SWA (Screenwriters Association), and WIFPA (Western Indian Film Producers Association), Freizeit Media Pvt. Ltd. is positioned as a forward-thinking entity committed to fostering creativity and inclusivity within the media and entertainment sector.

The mission of Freizeit Media Pvt. Ltd. is succinctly captured in the phrase, “Unveiling dreams through screens, we mission to craft regional tapestries of imagination, uniting hearts with narratives that transcend boundaries.” This encapsulates the company’s dedication to bringing diverse and culturally rich stories to audiences far and wide.

The vision of the company is equally ambitious: “Revolutionizing Entertainment, we envisage an OTT realm where limitless narratives captivate, redefine leisure, and spark a new era of digital immersion.” Freizeit Media Pvt. Ltd. aims to be a trailblazer in reshaping the entertainment landscape by pushing boundaries and embracing the ever-evolving digital age.

Freizeit Media Pvt. Ltd. proudly announces its association with Max Player, Spotify, Jio Saavn, and the Indian Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry. These collaborations reflect the company’s commitment to expanding its reach and delivering high-quality content to a diverse audience.

As part of its diverse content offerings, Freizeit Media Pvt. Ltd. introduces “Beyond the Boundaries” (BTB), a captivating talk show that transcends conversational boundaries. Hosted by the visionary Neha Singh herself, the talk show promises to delve into intriguing topics, featuring thought leaders, experts, and influential personalities from various fields.

In an era where digital content reigns supreme, Freizeit Media Pvt. Ltd. emerges as a driving force in the industry, dedicated to crafting compelling narratives that resonate with audiences across the globe.