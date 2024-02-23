‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’: Netflix drops final trailer I Watch

New York: The first reactions to the live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender are here. Many were curious to know how the Netflix adaptation of the beloved animated Nickelodeon show of the same name would fare.

Netflix dropped the final trailer of ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ on Thursday, February 22, 2024, at 3 A.M. ET, two days ahead of the season premiere, reports ‘Pinkvilla’.

The trailer shows protagonist Aang fighting the enemies, tackling the adversaries and mastering the Avatar State, with well-choreographed fight sequences of high quality. Aang is well aware of the heavy expectations placed upon him and feels that he is not adequately prepared to handle all this. He also has doubts over his abilities but comes out to fight it out and save his tribe.

In the world of Avatar, there are four regions, water, Earth, air, and fire, each has its people with the power to bend the element and use the same as a weapon. They are the masters of the martial arts and saviors of the tribe. They enhance their innate talent and manipulate their native element, combining martial arts and elemental magic to protect their regions and the clan.

While many people can master the art of controlling the elements of the region, only one person has the capability of mastering all four elements. After the Fire Nation dominates all regions and takes everything under its command, all other regions wait eagerly for the incarnation of Avatar, frozen in an ice bubble.

The final trailer shows how young Airbender Aang (Gordon Cormier), arrives and accepts the challenges of taking on the enemies. He has the unique potential to command all four elements and he sharpens his abilities. But, he is also the last Airbender left, as the rest have been killed in an invasion by the Fire Nation.

Waterbender Katara (Kiawentiio) and her nonbender brother Sokka (Ian Ousley) help Aang, who now tries to end the war and bring balance back to the world. He also tries to evade firey Prince Zuko (Dallas Liu) and his markedly more temperate Uncle Iroh (Paul Sun-Hyung Lee).