Yash’s KGF Chapter 2 To Release On Apr 14

New Delhi: Kannada star Yash’s much-awaited film ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ finally announced its releasing date on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

The makers of KGF 2 took to social media sharing that the film will release next year in theaters on April 14.

“The uncertainties of today will only delay our resolve, but the eventuality is as promised. We will be out in theaters on April 14th, 2022,” director Prashanth Neel and superstar Yash tweeted on Sunday.

Kannada star Rocky, who reprised his role of ‘Rocky Bhai in the sequel to the 2018 film ‘KGF: Chapter 1’ is excited about the development.

“‘KGF 2’ holds a very special place in my heart. My director Prashant Neel, producer Vijay Kirgandur and I have a vision that has been very different and approachable and we are grateful that the audiences believe in the work we believe in. The love and support from the audiences has been immense and I am glad that the film from the region I hail from has managed to bring oneness amongst our audiences pan India,” he said in a statement.