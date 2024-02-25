Former Odisha Minister Debasis Nayak Deserts BJD, Joins BJP

Bhubaneswar: Ahead of the simultaneous general elections, former Minister and four-time MLA from Bari Assembly constituency in Jajpur district, Debasis Nayak today resigned from the primary membership of Biju Janata Dal (BJD).

According to reports, Nayak sent his resignation letter to BJD supremo and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. Notably, Nayak was elected from the Bari Assembly seat in 2000, 2004, 2009 and 2014 on the BJD ticket.

Hours after deserting the conch party without citing any reasons in the resignation letter, Nayak joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the ‘Mishrana Parba’ programme at the BJP party office on Sunday in the presence of BJP Odisha unit president, Manmohan Samal and other senior leaders.

Samal welcomed Nayak to the saffron party and said the former State Minister would strengthen the saffron party in Jajpur.