World Indoor Championships: Pole Vaulter Mondo Duplantis Continues To Create History

Sweden’s Mondo Duplantis bettered his own pole vault world record as he soared to gold at the World Indoor Championships on Sunday.

Duplantis, a Louisiana-raised Swede, cleared 6.20 meters (20 feet, 4 inches) on his third and final attempt to raise his record by one centimeter for the second time in two weeks.

As soon as main rivals Chris Nilsen and Thiago Braz had fallen by the wayside, Duplantis had no hesitation about raising the bar to a record height.

The Swede was left punching the air as he went clear, his attention now focused on a world outdoor title in Eugene, Oregon, in July.

Yulimar Rojas also broke her own record in women’s triple jump to close the world indoor track and field championships.

The Venezuelan Yulimar Rojas launched the farthest jump in history in any setting, leaping 15.74 meters.

Rojas, who has won every global title since placing second at the 2016 Olympics, bettered her previous world indoor record of 15.43 meters from 2020 by more than a foot.