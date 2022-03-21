Uttarakhand BJP MLAs Likely To Take Call On CM Today

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uttarakhand will meet at 5pm on Monday and choose the next chief minister of the State.

Uttarakhand BJP chief Madan Kaushik said the decision to call a meeting of the MLAs was taken after state BJP leaders including caretaker CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and Trivendra Singh Rawat (both former CMs) and others met the party’s central leadership at Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s residence in Delhi.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the observer for government formation in Uttarakhand, and Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture (MoS) Meenakshi Lekhi will arrive today for BJP Legislature Party meeting in Dehradun.

Pro-tem speaker Bansidhar Bhagat administers the oath of office to the MLAs at 11am, people familiar with the developments said.

BJP won 47 out of 70 seats in the assembly. The Congress party won 19 seats.