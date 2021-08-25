World Bank Halts All Financial Assistance For Projects In Afghanistan

Washington DC: Aftermath of the Taliban took over power in Afghanistan, the World Bank halted all financial assistance for projects to the country.

Informing the same to CNBC, a World Bank spokesperson on Wednesday said, “We have paused disbursements in our operations in Afghanistan and we are closely monitoring and assessing the situation in line with our internal policies and procedures.”

“As we do so, we will continue to consult closely with the international community and development partners. Deep concern was also expressed by the organization in relation to “the impact on the country’s development prospects, especially for women,” the spokesperson said.

According to the organization’s website, the World Bank has invested USD 5.3 billion for development projects in the country.

The move comes shortly after the International Monetary Fund started blocking Afghanistan’s access to all its resources.