Registration For GATE To Start From August 30

New Delhi: The online registration for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 will start from August 30. Eligible students can register themselves for the test by visiting the official website– gate.iitkgp.ac.in.

The last date to apply for GATE 2022 is September 24 and the examination will be held on February 5, 6, 12, and 13, 2022.

Eligibility criteria:

A candidate who is currently studying in the 3rd or higher year of any undergraduate degree programme or has already completed a government-approved degree programme in Engineering / Technology / Architecture / Science / Commerce / Arts.

Important dates to remember:

• Online application process to begin: August 30, 2021

• Last date of regular online registration/ application process: September 24, 2021

• Last date of extended online registration/ application process: October 1, 2021

• Display of defective applications to rectify: October 26, 2021

• Last date for rectification of applications: November 1, 2021

• Admit Card will be available for download: January 3, 2022

• Announcement of the results in the online application portal: March 17, 2022

Examination Pattern:

Examination mode: Computer Based Test (CBT)

Duration: 3 hours

Number of Subjects (Papers): 29

Sections: General Aptitude (GA) + Candidate’s Selected Subject(s)

Type of Questions: (a) Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) (b) Multiple Select Questions (MSQ) and/or Numerical Answer Type (NAT) Questions

Questions for testing these abilities: Recall, Comprehension, Application, Analysis and Synthesis

Number of questions: 65

Negative marking:

• For a wrong answer chosen in a MCQ, there will be negative marking

• For the 1-mark MCQ, 1/3 mark will be deducted for a wrong answer

• For the 2-mark MCQ, 2/3 mark will be deducted for a wrong answer

• No negative markings for MSQ & NAT