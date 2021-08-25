AICTE and BPR&D to launch MANTHAN 2021 tomorrow

New Delhi: Director General of Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D) V.S.K. Kaumudi and Chairman of All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) Anil D. Sahasrabudhe will launch online hackathon “MANTHAN 2021” at National Media Centre tomorrow.

Hackathon “MANTHAN 2021” is a unique national initiative to identify innovative concepts and technology solutions for addressing the security challenges of the 21st century faced by our intelligence agencies. During this 36 hours online hackathon, scheduled from 28th November to 1st December 2021, selected youths from education institutions across the country and registered start-ups will participate to offer strong, safe and effective technology solutions using their technical expertise and innovative skills. Total Prize money worth Rs. 40 Lakh will be given to the winning teams. Participants are expected to develop digital solutions under 6 themes for 20 different challenge statements released today using new technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Deep Learning, Augmented reality, Machine Learning, etc. for ever-changing security related challenges, which include photo/video analysis, Fake Content Identification along with the information of creator, predictive Cyber Crime data analytics, etc.

MANTHAN 2021 will have two phases. In the first phase, participants are expected to submit their concepts against the problem statements which they wish to solve on the portal. These submitted ideas will be evaluated by group of experts in the field and only the innovative ideas will be selected for the Grand Finale or 2nd round scheduled from 28th November 2021. During the Grand Finale, selected participants are expected to build the solution to demonstrate their concepts and prove to the juries that their ideas are technically feasible and more importantly implementable. Best ideas will be declared winners.

The registration to participate in the event will begin on MANTHANs official website https://manthan.mic.gov.in from August 26, 2021 onwards.