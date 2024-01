Women Killed After Being Hit By Speeding Hyva In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: A woman after being hit by a speeding Hyva truck near Kalinga Nagar Road in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday.

According to sources, the woman was riding a scooter when the truck hit the vehicle from the rear. Following this, the woman died on the spot.

On intimation, Bharatpur Police reached the spot and started an investigation. The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained, sources added.