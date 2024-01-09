Lady 420 Caught
Twin cityBhubaneswar

Woman Caught In Bhubaneswar For Cheating Cab Drivers

By Itishree Sethy
18

Bhubaneswar: A woman was apprehended by the police on Tuesday in Bhubaneswar for cheating cab drivers. The accused has been identified as Subhashree Barik.

As per reports, she used to book cabs but never pays the fare. For over one month she has been doing this. She has reportedly looted more than Rs 1 lakh from the ola drivers.

Today, she was caught red-handed by some ola drivers in the area. Afterwards, they handed her over to the police. The Nayapalli police has registered a case against the woman in the police station.

Itishree Sethy 598 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Breaking