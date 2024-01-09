Man’s Dead Body Found Hanging Inside Pvt Estate In Titlagarh; Family Cry Foul

Titilagarh: The dead body of a man was found hanging from a tree inside Jhunjhunwala estate in Titlagarh of Bolangir district on Tuesday. The deceased man was identified as Sripati Das (43), a daily labourer.

On intimation, Titilagarh SDPO Ankita Kumbhar, and IIC Manoj Kumar Pradhan reached the scene and started an investigation by interrogating the local people and the family.

Deceased Sripati’s family members told police that he left his home at 6 am, and later his body was found hanging from a tree inside the huge estate.

Residents and family members have pointed out that it does not seem possible for him to jump over the high-rise boundary wall of the estate and reach the place. Locals speculate that the man was killed and his dead body was hung to the tree to showcase it as a case of suicide.