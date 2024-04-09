Woman Sportsperson Found Hanging Inside House

Bhubaneswar: A woman sportsperson was found hanging inside a rented house near the court in Bhubaneswar, today.

The deceased was identified as Sarojini Sundar. She hailed from Jagadalpur village in Puri district and was a state-level Boxing and Kho Kho player. Sarojini was employed at a motorcycle showroom in the city.

On being informed about the death, police reached the place, recovered the body and sent it to the Capital Hospital here for post-mortem. Her call records were being examined by the police to gather information about her demise.

Police were also questioning Sarojini’s friends, house owner and locals to determine whether her death was a suicide or not.