Woman Killed, Her Husband Critical In Elephant Attack In Talcher

Talcher: A woman was killed while her husband sustained severe injuries after being attacked by an elephant in Snathapada village late last night.

The deceased has been identified as Kanchan Munda.

According to reports, the incident took place late last night while the couple was asleep when the pachyderm attacked them. Subsequently, the woman died on the spot, while his husband sustained grievous injuries.

The injured was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

On being informed, forest personnel reached the spot and initiated a probe in this regard. The body of the woman was recovered for post-mortem.