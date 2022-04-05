Cheteshwar Pujara To Miss Sussex’s First Game Due To Visa Issues

New Delhi: Cheteshwar Pujara will miss Sussex’s County Championship opening clash after delays in issuing his visa.

Pujara had signed a contract with Sussex to play in their first six matches of the season and then return later for the Royal London Cup and more championship matches.

However, the delay, a result of Ukraine crisis, means the Indian will only be available from the second match onwards.

Pujara was dropped from India’s Test squad for their two-match home series against Sri Lanka. He has also been demoted in BCCI’s central contracts from Grade A+ to Grade B. This came after the middle-order batter was found himself under pressure due to lack of big scores.