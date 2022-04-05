Cuttack: Girl student from Punjab found hanging inside hostel room

Cuttack: Mystery shrouded the death of a girl student who was found hanging today. As per available reports, the girl student of a reputed educational institution in Cuttack was spotted hanging inside her hostel room under mysterious circumstances.

While she was immediately to SCB Medical College & Hospital, the doctors here declared her dead.

Though the exact identification of the deceased is yet to be revealed, it is being said the the girl was a resident of Punjab.

On being informed, police reached the spot to carry out further investigation.