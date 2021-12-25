Woman Gang Raped By Husband’s Friends In Nabarangpur; Accused Held

Nabarangpur: A woman was allegedly gang-raped by her husband’s friends in Kundei village under Raighar block in Nabarangpur.

However, the victim escaped from the miscreants’ clause and informed her family members and villagers, who rescued her and later lodged complaints against the accused including her husband.

The victim alleged in the FIR that her husband had planned and asked his friends to murder her after rape.

Acting on the plaint, Nabarangpur police has arrested the accused husband and one of his friends, identified as Ishwar Gand, and forwarded them to court.

According to the complainant, the couple had married three years back and a few months ago they had verbal spat, which took an ugly turn. Following this, the man planned to kill her and once told her that he is going to Hyderabad in job searching.

On Monday, her husband took her on a bike ride, however, some miscreants along with her husband’s friend, Gand stopped them and gang-raped her. They were trying to kill her but she escaped from the spot and took a shelter in a nearby village.

Meanwhile, police have started interrogating the arrestee and launched a manhunt to nab other accused. Further investigations are on.