Another 181 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 181 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Saturday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 85 from Khordha
- 19 from Cuttack
- 14 from Sundargarh
- 9 from Jajapur
- 8 from Sambalpur
- 5 from Deogarh
- 4 from Mayurbhanj
- 4 from Nayagarh
- 3 from Ganjam
- 3 from Kalahandi
- 2 from Puri
- 1 from Baleswar
- 1 from Bhadrak
- 1 from Jagatsinghpur
- 1 from Jharsuguda
- 1 from Kendrapara
- 20 from State Pool
With another 181 COVID-19 patients being discharged on Saturday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,43,782, said the H & FW Dept.