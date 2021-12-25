Another 181 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 181 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Saturday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

85 from Khordha

19 from Cuttack

14 from Sundargarh

9 from Jajapur

8 from Sambalpur

5 from Deogarh

4 from Mayurbhanj

4 from Nayagarh

3 from Ganjam

3 from Kalahandi

2 from Puri

1 from Baleswar

1 from Bhadrak

1 from Jagatsinghpur

1 from Jharsuguda

1 from Kendrapara

20 from State Pool

With another 181 COVID-19 patients being discharged on Saturday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,43,782, said the H & FW Dept.