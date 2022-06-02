Woman Found Hanging From Tree In Keonjhar

Keonjhar: The body of a young woman was found hanging from a tree near Salakudahi village under Ghasipura PS in Keonjhar district.

According to reports, the matter came to light after some locals spotted the body and alerted the police baout the same.

Police reached the spot and seizied the body for post-mortem.

The family members of the deceased lodged a complaint with police alleging that she has been murdered her lover.

An investigation into the incident has been launched, said sources.