Puri Heritage Corridor Row: SC Reserves Verdict Till Tomorrow

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday reserved its verdict on the Puri heritage corridor row. The apex court was hearing petitions pertaining to alleged illegal excavation and construction work by the Odisha Government around the Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri under the Srimandir Parikrama Project.

After hearing the arguments of both parties, the apex court has reserved the verdict till tomorrow.

The petitioners have challenged Orissa High Court’s order refusing to restrain the state government from carrying out construction.