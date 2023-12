Woman Burnt Alive By Former Classmate Who Underwent Sex-Change To Marry Her

Chennai: On the eve of her birthday, a 24-year-old software engineer in Tamil Nadu was chained, cut and burnt alive by her former classmate who had undergone a sex change operation to marry her, police said.

The disturbing incident unfolded in Thalambur near Kelambakkam, a quiet southern suburb of Chennai. According to police reports, 26-year-old Vetrimaran alias Pandiya Maheswari, under the guise of a birthday surprise, blindfolded 24-year-old R Nandhini and subjected her to an unimaginable ordeal involving chains and petrol.

The unsuspecting victim, a native of Madurai and a software engineer, had been residing with relatives in Chennai. Vetrimaran, having changed his name from Pandiya Maheswari, lured Nandhini into his deadly trap on the pretext of a birthday celebration.

Investigations revealed a dark turn in the relationship between the two. Having studied together in Madurai, Nandhini continued the friendship even after Vetrimaran underwent a sex-change operation. Both of them had worked together in a private IT firm in Thoraipakkam, further intertwining their lives, police said.

According to the police, the motive behind this gruesome act seems to stem from Vetrimaran’s suspicion that Nandhini had developed an interest in others.