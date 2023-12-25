Taking you into the larger than life world of Khansaar, Hombale Films unveiled the BTS of Salaar

Hombale Film Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire, starring Pan India Superstar Prabhas, helmed by KGF director Prashanth Neel, has indeed arrived as the biggest celebration for the fans and the audiences. The film has taken the box office by storm and is breaking the records of several biggies by collecting 178.7 crore gross at the global box office on Friday, becoming the only Indian film to achieve such a phenomenal opening. The film is the biggest entertainer of the year and the fans and the audiences as well as critics are lauding the film for the technicality, world of Khansaar, sets, craft, scale, and action.

It can’t be denied that the film has been made with the sincere efforts and passion of thousands of people who worked in several departments of actioner and has brought a larger-than-life cinematic experience to the audiences. Sharing the grand making of the film, the makers unveiled a video that gives an insight into the film’s making.

The film is receiving unanimous love and praise from not just the fans and the audiences but from the critics as well who hailed the craft and the visuality of the film and lauded the combination of Prashanth Neel and Prabhas.

The director Prashanth Neel has proved his mettle as a filmmaker. He knows the nerves of the audience and has delivered exactly as per the audience’s taste. Having seen his work in the previous blockbuster KGF franchise, Salaar is undoubtedly the biggest film of his in all aspects and matches the international scale of filmmaking.

The makers captioned,

“𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐬𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐰𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 #𝐒𝐚𝐥𝐚𝐚𝐫𝐂𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐅𝐢𝐫𝐞 💥

<> </>

#BlockbusterSalaar #RecordBreakingSalaar #SalaarRulingBoxOffice

#Salaar #Prabhas #PrashanthNeel @PrithviOfficial @shrutihaasan @VKiragandur @hombalefilms @IamJagguBhai @sriyareddy @bhuvangowda84 @RaviBasrur @vchalapathi_art @anbariv @SalaarTheSaga”

<>

</>

With Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire now a roaring global success, the stage is set for the sequel to the film ‘Salaar Part 2: Shauryanga Parvam’. The way Prashanth Neel has presented the larger-than-life action-packed world of Khansaar in the film has earned tremendous love and appreciation from all across.

Hombale Films, Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire features Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. Made under the direction of Prashanth Neel, the film was produced by Vijay Kiragandur and is now released in cinemas.