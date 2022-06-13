Woman Brands Stepdaughter In Berhampur, Held

Berhampur: A woman allegedly branded her stepdaughter with a hot iron rod at Laxminrusingha Sahi in Berhampur city.

The accused has been identified as Janaki Moharana.

According to reports, the matter came to the fore after some villagers noticed spots on the little girl’s face and enquired about that from her.

On being asked, the victim revealed that she was branded by her stepmother with a hot iron rod as she asked for a little amount of money to buy biscuits for a dog.

On being informed, police reached the spot and detained the accused stepmother and her husband. During interrogation, the accused confessed to her crime.

Further investigation is underway in this regard.