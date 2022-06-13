Yoga Has Gained Tremendous Popularity Globally: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has said that Yoga has gained tremendous popularity globally. He also said that people from different walks of life including leaders, CEOs, Sportspersons and actors regularly practice yoga. Shri Modi has shared a video on yoga.

The Prime Minister tweeted;

“In the last few years, Yoga has gained tremendous popularity globally. People from different walks of life including leaders, CEOs, sportspersons and actors regularly practice Yoga and talk about how it has helped them.”

