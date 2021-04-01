Woman Arrested For “Duping” Aunt

Angul: A woman landed in the clutches of police for allegedly duping over Rs 20 lakh from her aunt in Kaniha area of Angul district.

The accused has been identified as Nibedita Pradhan (34).

As per available reports, the accused stayed with her aunt, Lily Sahu of Changudia village in Kaniha, after the latter lost her husband.

However, Nibedita took possession of Lily’s bank passbook and ATM card after gaining her trust.

Later, Nibedita also stole Lily’s gold jewellery in 2015.

Meanwhile, Lily got back her gold jewellery after lodging a complaint at Kaniha Police Station.

Later, Lily checked her bank account and found that the account was empty. Upon enquiry, Nibedita and her husband confessed that they had taken the money.

With no other options left Lily approached the Court as they have not returned the amount even after four years.

Following it, the court directed Chhendipada Police to conduct a probe into the matter. Police found that over Rs 20 lakh has been transferred from Lily’s account.

Based on the findings, police arrested Nibedita and forwarded her to court.