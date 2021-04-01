New York legalises recreational marijuana

New York: Recreational marijuana will be legalized in New York state as lawmakers passed a bill to the effect, according to reports.

Governor Andrew Cuomo said he would sign it into law.

New York will join 14 other US states and the District of Columbia in permitting cannabis use after the bill was backed by both state chambers. Cuomo’s office said the change could net an additional $350 million in annual tax revenues and create tens of thousands of jobs.

The law will allow adults 21 and over to purchase cannabis and grow plants for personal consumption at home, with a plan to divert some funds to drug treatment and education.

The law would also eliminate penalties for possession of up to three ounces of the drug (85 grams), the new personal possession limit. The state plans to tax marijuana sales at nine percent, with revenues from an additional four-percent tax divided between local and county government.