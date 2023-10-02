WhatsApp To Roll Out New Quick Response Bar

California: Meta’s owned instant messaging application, WhatsApp, is rolling out a new quick reply bar to facilitate prompt responses to images, videos, and GIFs without switching to a different screen.

In the latest WhatsApp beta version 2.23.20.20 available through the Google Play Beta Program, the multi-billionaire social media giant introduced the new response bar.

This newly launched feature focuses on minimizing interruptions and enhancing the overall user interaction experience.

It is expected that this feature will become available to all users soon. To have access to this feature, you can simply update your WhatsApp to the latest beta version from the Google Play Store, WABetaInfo. reported.

However, WhatsApp has recently declared to discontinue support for devices that operate on Android OS versions that are below 5.0 as these are outdated and less frequently used phones.