Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik
‘Jan Sampark Padayatra’: CM Naveen lashes out at Opposition

By Pragativadi News Service
21

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik once again targeted and slammed opposition during ‘Jan Sampark Padayatra.’

“Opposition is anti-development and anti-people. They only know how to mislead people with misinformation when the election comes,” he said.

‘The BJD’s ‘Jan Sampark Padayatra’ started from today and will continue till October 11. It will cover every nook and corner of the state starting from the district level to highlight the state government’s welfare programmes among people. 

Reportedly, this ‘padayatra’ will coincide with Congress’ ongoing ‘Ghar Ghar Congress’ programme.

