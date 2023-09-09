Welcome 3 announced: Teaser ft Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani And Others out

Mumbai: On the occasion of his 56th birthday on Saturday, Akshay Kumar unveiled the announcement teaser of Welcome 3, which is titled Welcome To The Jungle.

Akshay Kumar treated himself and his fans to a special gift on the occasion of his birthday on Saturday and it is none other than the hilarious Welcome 3 promo. The film is officially titled Welcome to the Jungle and stars a massive ensemble cast including Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Lara Dutta, Suniel Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Paresh Rawal, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Rajpal Yadav, Johny Lever, Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, Rahul Dev and singers-brothers Daler Mehndi and Mika Singh.

The promo also confirms that the film will release on December 20, 2024 and will be directed by Ahmed Khan. Talking about the film, Arshad Warsi had told Hindustan Times in July, “The scale of Welcome 3: the cost, the climax, is unreal. It is an insanely larger-than-life theatrical film which I will be a part of. It has me, Akshay Kumar, Sanju (Sanjay Dutt), Paresh Rawal and lots of other people.”