Odisha To Receive Rainfall With Thunderstorms For Next Five Days

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday informed that light to moderate rainfall is likely to occur across several districts of Odisha for the next five days.

During the next 24 hours, light to moderate rain or thunderstorm is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundargarh, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Angul, Dhenkanal, Nawarangpur, Kalahandi, Koraput, Rayagada, and Kandhamal.

Thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur in a few districts from 0830 hrs IST of May 23 up to 0830 hrs IST of May 26.

However, the maximum temperature is likely to rise slightly by about 2 degrees at a few places over the districts of Odisha during the next 24 hours and it will be above normal by 2-3 degrees at many places over the districts of Odisha during the next 3-4 days.