Wayne Rooney Quits As Derby County Manager

London: Former Manchester United and England star Wayne Rooney has resigned as manager of troubled Derby as the club prepare for their first season in the third tier for 36 years.

Rooney was unable to keep Derby in the Championship last season after the crisis-torn club were hit by a 21-point deduction as punishment for financial issues.

In his first managerial role, Rooney impressively kept Derby in contention to avoid relegation into the final weeks of the season. That valiant effort had suggested the 36-year-old would be able to lead Derby to promotion from League One next season.

But with Derby remaining in administration throughout a turbulent close-season, Rooney has opted to quit the Rams with the new campaign starting on July 30.

“Wayne Rooney has today informed Derby County Football Club that he wishes to be relieved of his duties as first-team manager with immediate effect,” Derby said in a statement. American businessman Chris Kirchner’s proposed acquisition of the club fell through this month after he failed to meet the English Football League’s deadline to complete the purchase.

“Today I met with the administrators to inform them of my decision that it was time for me to leave the club. In fairness to them, they tried tremendously hard to change my decision but my mind was made up,” said Rooney. “My time at the club has been a rollercoaster of emotions, both highs and lows, but I have to say that I have enjoyed the challenge.”

The former England captain, who briefly played for Derby before becoming their manager in January 2021, added that he hoped the club would be “led by someone with fresh energy and not affected by the events that have happened over the last 18 months”.